RRB Group D CBT Answer Key 2022 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has notified the people about the release of the provisional answer key for the the group D exams. The provisional answer key has been released today, 14 October 2022. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in

The candidates can not only check the answer key but raise the objections as well. They will have to pay 50 rupees for each objection they raise.

As per the official notification, “The Computer Based Test for Pay Level 1 against CEN RRC 01/2019 was conducted from 17.08.2022 to 11.10.2022 in various phases. In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 14.10.2022 @ 13:00 Hrs to 19.10.2022 @ 23:55 Hrs."