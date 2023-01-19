ADVERTISEMENT

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 for Summative Assessment-I Released: Download Here

Check out the steps to download and check the BSE Odisha Class 10th SA-I Result 2022.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-I Result 2022: The BSE (Board of Secondary Education) Odisha has officially announced the class 10 summative assessment (SA) I result on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates can download and check their BSE Odisha class 10th summative assessment result from the aforementioned website via their personal login credentials like student passcode.

The BSE Odisha class 10 SA-I exam 2022 was conducted from 23 to 30 November 2022. Candidates who will qualify the summative assessment -I will be eligible for the BSE Odisha class 10 SA-II Exam.

The BSE Odisha 10th class summative assessment exam was held for various subjects including Social Science, Science, Mathematics, First Language, Second Language, and Third Language.

BSE Odisha 10th SA-I Result 2022: Steps To Download and Check

  • Go to the the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, visit the latest updates section.

  • Search and click on the direct link that reads as "2023-01-18 DOWNLOAD TR CLASS-X, SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENT – I, 2022-23".

  • A login page will be displayed on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details carefully.

  • Hit the login option and your BSE Odisha Summative assessment result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the BSE Odisha exams 2023.

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

