TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Total Posts, and Steps To Apply

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment Starts Today: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will commence the registration process of various posts starting on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, on its official website – tspsc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by following the below mentioned steps.

The upcoming TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment will be conducted for 1395 vacancies for 107 posts. The last date to apply for these posts is 23 February 2023.