TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Total Posts, and Steps To Apply
The official notification for TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment posts will be released on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment Starts Today: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will commence the registration process of various posts starting on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, on its official website – tspsc.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by following the below mentioned steps.
The upcoming TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment will be conducted for 1395 vacancies for 107 posts. The last date to apply for these posts is 23 February 2023.
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Here's How To Apply
Candidates who want to apply for the forthcoming TSPSC Group 3 recruitment 2023 must follow the below steps to apply for the posts.
Visit the official website – tspsc.gov.in
On the appeared home page, go to the registration section
Register as a new candidate if you are not already registered
Search and click on the direct recruitment link for TSPSC Group 3 Posts
A login page will show up on the screen
Enter the login details and hit the login option
An application form will be displayed on the screen
Fill all the required details carefully
Upload the required documents
Pay the application fee
Hit the submit option
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
To check all the important details regarding the TSPSC Group 3 recruitment like eligibility, salary, age limit, type of posts, educational qualification, and more, candidates must wait for the release of the official notification.
Check this space regularly to get the latest and important details on the TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023.
