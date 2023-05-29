Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023: Know How To Apply; Check Vacancy Details

The Jharkhand High Court has officially invited online registrations for 42 Personal Assistant vacancies recently. Interested candidates are requested to apply for the Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 on its official website – jhc.org.in or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. One must go through the eligibility criteria and other important updates available online before applying for the recruitment process. All candidates should stay alert and go through the latest details online. One should apply for the recruitment process within the official deadline.
All important dates regarding the Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 are available online. You can either visit jhc.org.in or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in for the latest details from the Jharkhand High Court. You have to stay alert and updated to appear for the recruitment process on time. The last date to apply for the vacancies is also available online for interested candidates.
It is important to note that the Jharkhand High Court is conducting the Jharkhand High Court recruitment process to fill up 42 vacancies. You can be a part of the recruitment process by applying on time. One must keep a close eye on the website after finishing the registration steps.
Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023: Important Details
According to the official details, the minimum educational qualification needed to apply for the posts is graduation or an equivalent degree. The degree should be from a recognised university or institution.
It is important to note that the candidates applying for the Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 should be proficient in computer application. The minimum age limit to apply for these posts is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years.
All candidates should know the eligibility criteria before applying for the recruitment process.
To know more about the vacancy details and salary, one must check the details mentioned on the website by the Jharkhand High Court.
Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 Registration: How To Apply
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the Jharkhand High Court recruitment 2023 registration process:
Visit either jhc.org.in or jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.
Tap on the Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2023 active link on the homepage.
Create your registration ID and fill out the application form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the documents and tap on submit once you are done.
Pay the required fee online.
Download a copy of the recruitment registration form for future use.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
