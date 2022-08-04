AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Age Limit, Vacancy Details, Steps To Apply

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat has notified and invited interested students to apply for faculty posts. The application process has already begun and, as per the notification, the last date to apply for the recruitment process is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news section.

The advertisement for AIIMS Recruitment 2022 was published in the employment news section on 30 July 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website – aiimsrajkot.edu.in.