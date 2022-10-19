IBPS RRB PO Mains and Single Exam Result 2022 Declared: Check Website, Details
IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: Candidates can download the result from ibps.in till 28 October, as per the schedule.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Services (IBPS) has formally declared the IBPS RRB PO Mains and IBPS RRB PO Single Exam Result on Tuesday, 18 October, for all the candidates. The results have been released on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to access them. The website that one should visit to check and download the result is ibps.in. Candidates can view and download their respective results from the official website anytime they want.
It is important to note that according to an official update, candidates can download the IBPS RRB PO Mains and IBPS RRB PO Single Exam Result from 18 October onwards. The result downloading link will be formally closed on 28 October; so, candidates should download them soon if they want to check their scores. They must save a copy.
Candidates should note that the results have been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Services, IBPS for RRB Officer Scale I, II, and III. Candidates are requested to go through the details on the website – ibps.in.
IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: RRB Officer Scale I, II, and III Details
According to the official details available, the IBPS RRB PO 2022 Exam for Mains was formally conducted on 1 October for Officer Scale 1 for all the candidates who registered for the same.
The IBPS RRB PO Single Exam 2022 was officially conducted on 24 September for Officer Scale II and III, as per the schedule. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the results.
The IBPS RRB PO Mains and IBPS RRB PO Single Exam Results are finally released on the website – ibps.in for all interested candidates. One must head to the website to check their scores.
IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: Steps To Download
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to download the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 online:
Go to the official website – ibps.in.
Then find the CRP RRB Section on the homepage.
Tap on the Common Recruitment Process – Regional Rural Banks Phase XI option.
The link for all the officer scales will appear on your screen.
Click on the link and provide your login details in the provided space.
The result will open on your screen.
Check the details on the result before clicking on download.
Download the result and save a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: IBPS IBPS RRB PO Result IBPS RRB PO Exam
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.