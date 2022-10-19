IBPS RRB PO Mains and Single Exam Result 2022 Declared: Check Website, Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Services (IBPS) has formally declared the IBPS RRB PO Mains and IBPS RRB PO Single Exam Result on Tuesday, 18 October, for all the candidates. The results have been released on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to access them. The website that one should visit to check and download the result is ibps.in. Candidates can view and download their respective results from the official website anytime they want.

It is important to note that according to an official update, candidates can download the IBPS RRB PO Mains and IBPS RRB PO Single Exam Result from 18 October onwards. The result downloading link will be formally closed on 28 October; so, candidates should download them soon if they want to check their scores. They must save a copy.