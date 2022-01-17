IBPS RRB, Clerk, PO, SPL 2022-23 Exam Calendar Released: Check Exam Dates Here
Download IBPS exam date sheet from ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on Sunday, 16 January, released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2022-23. The exams will be conducted for various vacancies in RRBs and PSBs.
The schedule has been announced for the following IBPS exams: RRBs – CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants), CRP RRB-XI (Officers), PSBs – CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII and CRP SPL-XII.
Eligible candidates who are willing to appear for any of the above mentioned exams, can download the tentative exam schedule from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
IBPS RRB, Clerk, PO 2022-23 Exam Schedule
RRBs – IBPS CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XI (Officers)
Office Assistants and Officer Scale I Preliminary Examination: 07, 13, 14, 20, and 21 August 2022
Officers Scale 2 & 3 Single Exam: 24 September 2022
Officer Scale I Main Exam: 24 September 2022
Office Assistants Main Exam: 01 October 2022
PSBs – IBPS CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII & CRP SPL-XII
IBPS Clerks
Preliminary Exam: 28 August, 03 and 04 September 2022
Main Exam: 08 October 2022
IBPS Probationary Officers (PO)
Preliminary Exam: 15, 16 and 22 October 2022
Main Exam: 26 November 2022
IBPS Specialist Officers (SPL)
Preliminary Exam: 24, and 31 December 2022
Main Exam: 29 January 2023
For more details about the above mentioned recruitment exams, candidates are advised to check the official website of IBPS.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.