IBPS RRB, Clerk, PO, SPL 2022-23 Exam Calendar Released: Check Exam Dates Here

Download IBPS exam date sheet from ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on Sunday, 16 January, released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2022-23. The exams will be conducted for various vacancies in RRBs and PSBs.

The schedule has been announced for the following IBPS exams: RRBs – CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants), CRP RRB-XI (Officers), PSBs – CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII and CRP SPL-XII.

Eligible candidates who are willing to appear for any of the above mentioned exams, can download the tentative exam schedule from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

IBPS RRB, Clerk, PO 2022-23 Exam Schedule

RRBs – IBPS CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XI (Officers)

  • Office Assistants and Officer Scale I Preliminary Examination: 07, 13, 14, 20, and 21 August 2022

  • Officers Scale 2 & 3 Single Exam: 24 September 2022

  • Officer Scale I Main Exam: 24 September 2022

  • Office Assistants Main Exam: 01 October 2022

PSBs – IBPS CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII & CRP SPL-XII

IBPS Clerks

  • Preliminary Exam: 28 August, 03 and 04 September 2022

  • Main Exam: 08 October 2022

IBPS Probationary Officers (PO)

  • Preliminary Exam: 15, 16 and 22 October 2022

  • Main Exam: 26 November 2022

IBPS Specialist Officers (SPL)

  • Preliminary Exam: 24, and 31 December 2022

  • Main Exam: 29 January 2023

For more details about the above mentioned recruitment exams, candidates are advised to check the official website of IBPS.

