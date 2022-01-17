IBPS RRB, Clerk, PO, SPL 2022-23 Exam Calendar Released: Check Exam Dates Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on Sunday, 16 January, released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2022-23. The exams will be conducted for various vacancies in RRBs and PSBs.

The schedule has been announced for the following IBPS exams: RRBs – CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants), CRP RRB-XI (Officers), PSBs – CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII and CRP SPL-XII.

Eligible candidates who are willing to appear for any of the above mentioned exams, can download the tentative exam schedule from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.