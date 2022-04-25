BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 to Release Today: Check the Official Website

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to formally release the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 today, on Monday, 25 April 2022 on the official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download them from the official website by logging in to their accounts. Candidates who have registered for the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 can check and download the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 from the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.