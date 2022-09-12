BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1312 Head Constable Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in
Interested candidates can apply for 1312 posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment process is about to come to an end soon. The BSF recruitment process is being conducted to fill up 1,312 Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) posts. The last date to apply for the BSF recruitment process is 19 September 2022. Interested candidates who want to apply for the recruitment process can visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Post: Head Constable (Radio Operator) – HC-RO
Number of Vacancies: 982
Post: Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) – HC-RM
Number Of Vacancies: 330
Head Constable RO/RM Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: 20 August 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 19 September 2022
BSF Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
The candidates willing to apply for BSF recruitment can pay the examination fee through net banking, credit/debit card or e-challan.
The application fee for Gen/OBC/EWS: Rs 100/-
The application fee for SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee
BSF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
HC (RO): An interested candidate must have completed 10th or matriculation pass and ITI certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or COPA or Date Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics or Date Entry Operator OR 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 60% marks.
HC (RM): An interested candidate must have completed 10th or matriculation pass and ITI certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or Fitter or COPA or Date Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics or Computer Hardware or Network Technician or Date Entry Operator OR 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 60% marks.
BSF Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The selection process for the recruitment will be based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
How To Apply for BSF Recruitment 2022?
Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in
On the homepage, click at the link that reads 'Recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial).'
A new page will open, to fill up all the details, upload the documents and pay the application fee.
Submit the registration form.
Keep a printout of the same for future purpose.
