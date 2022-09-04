Extremism Is Everywhere, Even in India: Sheikh Hasina on Attacks in Bangladesh

"Look, extremism is everywhere. Even in India or other countries if you see in the world, there are many countries you can find it. Because of social media, it has become very bad nowadays...," she said.

Last year, clashes during the Durga Puja celebrations had been reported in the country.

"Each and every religion, they have their right to perform their religion properly," Hasina said.

"I always tell them (minorities) that you are our citizens. You should own our country. But some incidents sometimes take place but immediately we take action. It is sometimes, it happened, it's very unwanted situation but you know very well it is not only Bangladesh, even India also sometimes minorities suffered," she added.