India To Resume Exports, Donations of COVID-19 Vaccines: Health Minister

"We expect to get more than 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine next month. The production will go up as Biological E and other companies are bringing their vaccines into the market," Mandaviya said, as quoted by ANI.

Hailing India's vaccination drive, Mandaviya said that 10 crore vaccines have been administered in 11 days and over one crore doses have been administered in a single day on several occasions.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, nearly 80.85 crore vaccines have been administered by India as of Monday.