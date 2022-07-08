Boris Johnson to Throw 'Lavish' Wedding Party at Residence

On Thursday, Nadhim Zahawi, the newly appointed Iraqi-origin minister seen as a frontrunner to replace Johnson in 10 Downing Street, wrote a letter which openly questioned his Johnson's authority and demanded his exit. While not officially resigning from his new Cabinet post, the 55-year-old minister said the time was up for Johnson.

"Prime minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now," he signed off.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, a group of Cabinet ministers including Home Secretary Priti Patel, newly appointed Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi and Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart visited Johnson, urging him to quit.

Johnson's resignation will trigger a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier. Johnson will remain incharge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October.