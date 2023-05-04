ADVERTISEMENT

SRH vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

SRH vs KKR IPL match 47 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
1 min read
SRH vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today on 4 May 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the match 47 of the Indian Premier League will start at 7:30 pm IST.

The SRH are currently at position 9 of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 6 points. They won 3 and lost 5 out of 8 matches so far. On the other hand, KKR are at position 8 in the points table after losing 6 and winning 3 matches out of 9.

Both the teams need to try their best to win today's match if they want to secure their position in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023.

Let us read about SRH vs KKR live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and more details below.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 47?

The SRH vs KKR match 47 will be played today on Thursday, 4 May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match Be played?

The SRH vs KKR IPL match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Time Will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match Be Played?

The SRH vs KKR IPL match 47 will be played at 7:30 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Match 47?

The SRH vs KKR IPL match 47 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Match?

The SRH vs KKR match 47 will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India for free.

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  SRH vs KKR   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×