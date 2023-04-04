RR vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Online & on TV

According to the IPL 2023 schedule, the eighth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, 5 April 2023.

Coming to the IPL 2023 Points Table, Rajasthan Royals are at the number one position with two points while Punjab Kings are at the fifth position with two points. RR had a good start and won their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs. PBKS, led by Shikhar Dhawan, is no less and came out victorious against Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-affected game by 7 runs via DLS method.

Let us check out the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match 8 Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other details below.