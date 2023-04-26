RCB vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match 36 will be played on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB is currently at position 5 of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 8 points. The team won 4 matches and lost 3 out of 7 so far in the tournament. On the other hand, KKR is at position 8 in the points table with 4 points. They won 2 matches and lost 5 out of 7 of them.
Kolkata Knight Riders must try their best to win Wednesday's match to secure their position in IPL 2023 and the whole Royal Challengers Bangalore team should take responsibility and avoid just relying on their top three batsmen.
Let us read about the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.
When Is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match 36?
The RCB vs KKR IPL match 36 will be played on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.
At What Time Will the RCB vs KKR Match Start?
The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match 36 will start at 7:30 pm.
Where Will Be the RCB vs KKR Match Played?
The RCB vs KKR Match 36 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming
The RCB vs KKR IPL match 36 will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India for free.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The live telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match 36 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
