RCB vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match 36 will be played on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB is currently at position 5 of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 8 points. The team won 4 matches and lost 3 out of 7 so far in the tournament. On the other hand, KKR is at position 8 in the points table with 4 points. They won 2 matches and lost 5 out of 7 of them.

Kolkata Knight Riders must try their best to win Wednesday's match to secure their position in IPL 2023 and the whole Royal Challengers Bangalore team should take responsibility and avoid just relying on their top three batsmen.

Let us read about the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.