RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play against each other in Match 24 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The match will be extremely exciting as the India's two biggest superstar cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will take on each other.

In the IPL 2023 Points Table , RCB is at position 7 with 4 points. Till date, they have lost 2 and won 2 out of 4 matches. CSK is at position 6 with 4 points. They have also won 2 and lost 2 matches so far in the tournament. Today's match will decide which among the two teams will go up in the points table.

Virat Kohli is at number 5 in the Orange Cap leader board with 214 runs while Muhammad Siraj is at number 7 in the Purple Cap leaderboard with 7 wickets.