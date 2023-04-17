RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The live streaming of RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 match 24 will be available on Jio Cinema app for free.
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play against each other in Match 24 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
The match will be extremely exciting as the India's two biggest superstar cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will take on each other.
In the IPL 2023 Points Table , RCB is at position 7 with 4 points. Till date, they have lost 2 and won 2 out of 4 matches. CSK is at position 6 with 4 points. They have also won 2 and lost 2 matches so far in the tournament. Today's match will decide which among the two teams will go up in the points table.
Virat Kohli is at number 5 in the Orange Cap leader board with 214 runs while Muhammad Siraj is at number 7 in the Purple Cap leaderboard with 7 wickets.
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match 24: Date and Time
The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match 24 will be played today on Monday, 17 April 2023. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Today: Venue
The 24th match of IPL 2023 between CSK and RCB will be played today at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
CSK vs RCB Match 24 Live Streaming IPL 2023
The live streaming of CSK vs RCB IPL 2023 match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
CSK vs RCB IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The live telecast of CSK vs RCB IPL 2023 match 24 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Topics: RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 2023 IPL
