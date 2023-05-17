Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla at Spot 4 After LSG vs MI Match

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the match 63 was played between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match started at 7:30 pm IST.
LSG beat MI by 5 runs and are now at position 3rd in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 15 points. They have won 7 and lost 5 out of 13 matches so far.
Top Five IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holders
After LSG vs MI IPL match, here is the updated list of purple cap holders.
Mohammad Shami (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).
Rashid Khan (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 21 wickets (13 matches).
Piyush Chawla (MI): 19 wickets (12 matches)
Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR): 19 wickets (13 matches).
After Jason Behrendorff provided Mumbai Indians a wonderful start by choosing to bowl, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya helped Lucknow Super Giants in regaining control of the situation.
As Lucknow racked up a challenging 177/3 in 20 overs, Stoinis returned unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls. Additionally, he and Pandya put up an important 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket after LSG was reduced to 35/3 in 6.1 overs. Pandya retired at 49 (42), hurt.
