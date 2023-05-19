ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj at Spot 8 After RCB vs SRH Match

Saima Andrabi
Updated
IPL
According to the  IPL 2023 Schedule, the match 65 was played between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets and are now at position 4 in the  IPL 2023 Points Table. Also, RCB have made it to the last spot of the playoffs by surpassing Mumbai Indians.

SRH on the other hand have been pushed down to the bottom of the points table after losing the match 65 against RCB.

Top 5 Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2023

After SRH vs RCB IPL match, here is the updated list of purple cap holders.

Mohammad Shami (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).

Rashid Khan (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 21 wickets (13 matches).

Piyush Chawla (MI): 19 wickets (12 matches)

Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR): 19 wickets (13 matches).

Virat Kohli's 100 runs off 63 balls helped RCB reach 187/2 in 19.2 overs while needing to score 187 runs to win. The former RCB captain scored 24 runs, including 12 fours and four sixes. Faf du Plessis, in contrast, scored 71 runs off 47 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes. T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar each grabbed a wicket for the SRH bowling unit. Heinrich Klaasen's century helped SRH get off to a fast start, reaching 186/5 in 20 overs. Eight fours and six sixes were included in the wicketkeeper-batter's 104 runs off 51 balls. For the RCB, Michael Bracewell claimed two wickets.

