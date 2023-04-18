Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Deshpande Enters Top 5, First Four Undisturbed

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the 24th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With this being their third win, Chennai moved to the third position in the IPL points table.

Chennai's pacer, Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets in what was his fifth match of this season of IPL. With this performance, he climbed up to the fifth position in IPL 2023 Purple Cap race, with a total of ten wickets to his name.

Deshpande started his campaign with one wicket in his first match against Gujarat Titans, before taking two wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in the second match. He then added four more wickets to his tally over the next couple of games.