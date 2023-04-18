The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Chennai Edge Past Bangalore In Sixes Galore
Devon Conway and Shivam Dube starred in Chennai's victory, scoring combined 135 runs.
Chennai held on to their nerves to secure a hard-fought eight-run victory, in what was a high-scoring encounter against Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After being asked to bat first in match 24 of the competition, they scored 226 runs, with both Devon Conway and Shivam Dube registering half-centuries.
It was the second consecutive half-century for Conway, whilst he also scored 47 runs against Lucknow. What stood out in today’s knock is his repertoire of shots – as the Kiwi pulled off a brilliant 360° show by hitting the ball to all parts of the ground.
Albeit Chennai’s management has previously been criticized for promoting Shivam Dube ahead of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder from Mumbai showed his class in this match. In only 27 deliveries, he struck 52 runs.
Bangalore had a disastrous start with the bat, with both Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror departing inside the first couple of overs. However, what followed was impeccable batting from Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis. The experienced pair added 126 runs for the third-wicket partnership in only 61 deliveries.
Following their dismissal, Dinesh Karthik got off to a good start, though no one was able to hold the fort. Impact substitute Suyash Prabhudessai did try a few unorthodox hits, but his 11-ball 19 was not enough to get Bangalore over the line.
