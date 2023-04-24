Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 4 Unchanged, Tushar Deshpande Grabs 5th Spot

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Following this win, they climbed to the first position in the IPL points table with five wins and two losses.
Tushar Deshpande grabbed a couple of wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, which helped him climb to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap rankings, with a total of 12 wickets to his name.
Chennai's pacer grabbed a three-wicket haul in the 24th fixture of the IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 17 April.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
1. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 13 wickets (7 matches)
2. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 13 wickets (7 matches)
3. Rashid Khan (GT) - 12 wickets (6 matches)
4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 12 wickets (7 matches)
5. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 12 wickets (7 matches)
Mohammed Siraj retains the first spot with a total of 13 wickets, followed by Arshdeep Singh in the second position, who also has scalped 13 wickets.
Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal occupy with the third and fourth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race respectively, with a total of 12 wickets each.
Another Chennai player, Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a wicket in the against Kolkata Knight Riders and moved up to the seventh position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race.
