IPL 2023: Chennai Carry Out Ravaging Razzia to Post 235/4 Against Kolkata

Chennai Super Kings’ in-form batting department breached the 200-run barrier for the third time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, as they unleashed every shot in their arsenal to record the highest score of the season. After being asked to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders, MS Dhoni’s team scored a mammoth 235/4 at the Eden Gardens.
The foundation, yet again, was laid by the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The first four overs produced only 31 runs, but a 14-run fifth over, off Namibian all-rounder David Wiese’s bowling, served as the trailer of the onslaught that was about to arrive.
Gaikwad looked on course to record his third half-century of the season, but young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma did not quite subscribe to that idea. Outfoxing the batter with a googly, Suyash earned the hosts’ first breakthrough in the eighth over.
Yet, that had a negligible effect on the scoring rate, with a former Knight, Ajinkya Rahane returning to haunt his previous employers. The first overs following the powerplay produced 35 runs, as Devon Conway brought up his fourth consecutive half-century in the tenth over. With this achievement, the Kiwi batter became only the seventh player to score four or more back-to-back fifties in this competition.
His knock met its conclusion soon after, with Varun Chakaravarthy adding a wicket to his name in the 13th over, but for the second time in the game, the new batter received the memo and completely understood the instructions.
Rahane, Dube and Jadeja Combine To Ensure Fiery Finish
Shivam Dube was seen at his very best, as he struck consecutive sixes barely a minute after entering the 22 yards. Umesh Yadav returned to the attack and conceded 22 runs in the next over, with Rahane swapping roles and striking back-to-back sixes on this occasion.
The onslaught did not face any bumps on the road, as barring Suyash, every bowler received the same treatment and was dispatched to every possible corner of the ground.
Rahane took only 24 deliveries to bring up his half-century, before Dube took a cue out of his book and did the same in the next over.
Unlike the former, however, the latter could not stay till the end and departed after bringing up his fifty, but Ravindra Jadeja ensured that he not only matches what his predecessor did, but goes a step further. He scored 18 runs in only 8 deliveries, with Rahane remaining unbeaten on a 29-ball 71, helping Chennai accumulate 66 runs in the last four overs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)