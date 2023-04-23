IPL 2023: Chennai Carry Out Ravaging Razzia to Post 235/4 Against Kolkata

Chennai Super Kings’ in-form batting department breached the 200-run barrier for the third time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, as they unleashed every shot in their arsenal to record the highest score of the season. After being asked to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders, MS Dhoni’s team scored a mammoth 235/4 at the Eden Gardens.

The foundation, yet again, was laid by the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The first four overs produced only 31 runs, but a 14-run fifth over, off Namibian all-rounder David Wiese’s bowling, served as the trailer of the onslaught that was about to arrive.