Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Retains 1st Spot, Markande Climbs To 13th

Sunriser Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets on 9 April, Sunday. With the win, the Hyderabad team is at now at the eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table.

The highest wicket-taker of the Hyderabad team, Mayank Markande , grabbed four wickets in his first match of the season and ascended to the 13th position in the Purple Cap rankings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.