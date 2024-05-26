Orange Cap, Purple Cap Winners After IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Final

Virat Kohli with 741 runs tops the Orange Cap tally even though his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru were knocked out by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match.

Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings with 24 wickets looks like is all ready to claim the Purple Cap for the second time in his IPL career.

Orange cap is awarded every season to the player with the most runs in a single edition of the cash-rich competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL) which acknowledges the tournament's leading run-getter as the winner.

Purple cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The battle for the purple cap serves as a testament to a bowler’s skills, determination and ability to perform under pressure.