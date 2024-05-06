Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: List of Top Cap Holders After MI vs SRH Match

The Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 is going on and cricket fans are keeping track of all the updates. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders' lists are also changed based on the performance of the players in every match. According to the official details, the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match was held on Monday, 6 May. The top list of players for both caps is updated for interested cricket fans in the country.
In the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match on Monday, Mumbai Indians won against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap in the ongoing IPL tournament. You can take a look at the other top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024. Cricket fans are requested to take note of the latest updates.
Orange Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Players
All interested fans should note that the Orange Cap award is reserved for the player with the maximum number of runs at the end of the season. The top cap holders usually change after every face-off so one should keep track.
Let's go through the top Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the MI vs SRH match on Monday, 6 May:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 542 runs (11 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 541 runs (11 matches)
Sunil Narine (KKR): 461 runs (11 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 444 runs (10 matches)
KL Rahul (LSG): 431 runs (11 matches)
Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Players
The Purple Cap award helps to honour the best bowler of a particular season. It is awarded to the player who can take the maximum number of wickets in a specific IPL season. Cricket fans should note the top names after every match.
Read the top Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the MI vs SRH match on Monday, 6 May, and stay informed:
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 18 wickets (12 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 17 wickets (11 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): 16 wickets (11 matches)
T Natarajan (SRH): 15 wickets (9 matches)
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): 15 wickets (11 matches)
