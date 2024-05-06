Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: List of Top Cap Holders After MI vs SRH Match

The Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 is going on and cricket fans are keeping track of all the updates. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders' lists are also changed based on the performance of the players in every match. According to the official details, the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match was held on Monday, 6 May. The top list of players for both caps is updated for interested cricket fans in the country.

In the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match on Monday, Mumbai Indians won against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap in the ongoing IPL tournament. You can take a look at the other top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024. Cricket fans are requested to take note of the latest updates.