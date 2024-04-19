Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Updated Players After PBKS vs MI Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is going on and all teams are giving their best. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 is updated after every match. According to the latest official details, the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match took place today, Thursday, 18 April. MI won against PBKS by 9 runs. As of now, Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap after the last match.
Cricket fans should know all the details about the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024. The top players will receive the awards at the end of the season. The Punjab Super Kings and Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday. Now, it is time to look at the updated cap holders and the latest details.
Orange Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Players After PBKS vs MI
For those who do not know, the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is presented to the player who can achieve the most number of runs in the specific season.
Let's take a look at the Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the PBKS vs MI match on Thursday, 18 April:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 361 runs (7 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 318 runs (7 matches)
Rohit Sharma (MI): 297 runs (7 matches)
Sunil Narine (KKR): 276 runs (6 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 276 runs (7 matches)
Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Players After PBKS vs MI
The Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is for the player who can take the most number of wickets in a particular season. The award recognises the best bowlers.
Take a look at the top Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the PBKS vs MI match on Thursday, 18 April:
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 13 wickets (7 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 12 wickets (7 matches)
Gerald Coetzee (MI): 12 wickets (7 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 10 wickets (7 matches)
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS): 10 wickets (7 matches)
