Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After GT vs DC IPL Match

The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 list are updated after every clash. The top players are changed based on the number of wickets and runs scored by the players. One should remember that the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match was held today, Wednesday, 17 April. The match is over and we have the top cap holders. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Yuzvendra Chahal is holding the Purple Cap after the match.
The GT vs DC IPL 2024 was conducted at 7:30 pm IST, as per schedule. Both, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals players gave their best in the match on Wednesday. DC won against GT by 6 wickets. One should take a look at the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in the Indian Premier League. Cricket fans must stay updated.
Orange Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Players
The Orange Cap award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is for the player who can bag the maximum number of runs. The leading player gets the award at the end of the season.
Let's go through the Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the GT vs DC match on Wednesday, 17 April:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 361 runs (7 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 318 runs (7 matches)
Sunil Narine (KKR): 276 runs (6 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 276 runs (7 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 263 runs (7 matches)
Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Players
The Purple Cap award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is for the player who can take the maximum number of wickets. Cricket fans should know the leading players on the list.
Let's check the Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 after the GT vs DC match today, Wednesday, 17 April 2024:
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 12 wickets (7 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 10 wickets (6 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 10 wickets (7 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 10 wickets (5 matches)
Pat Cummins (SRH): 9 wickets (6 matches)
