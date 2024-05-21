Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Know Top Players After KKR vs SRH Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is coming to an end as the playoffs began on 21 May. Today the Qualifier 1 match between KKR and SRH was played in Ahmedabad. The last match of this season will be palyed on 26 May. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are updated after every match. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match was played today, Tuesday, 21 May 2024.

In the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match on Tuesday, KKR won against SRH by 8 wickets. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Harshal Patel is holding the Purple Cap after today's match. The top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 are updated based on their performances.