IPL 2024 Final: Fans React as Mitchell Starc Rattles SRH Batters in Powerplay

The action started when Starc bowled an in-form Abhishek Sharma with a deadly inswinging yorker.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kicked off their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a bang. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc unleashed a devastating performance with the new ball, dismantling the top order of Pat Cummins’ team.

The action started when Starc bowled an in-form Abhishek Sharma with a deadly in-swinging yorker, dismissing him for just 2 runs off 5 balls in the first over. Starc continued his onslaught in the 5th over, removing Rahul Tripathi for 9 runs off 13 deliveries with a catch by Ramandeep Singh.

As Starc tore through SRH’s top order, fans took to 'X' to share their reactions. Here are a few of them:

