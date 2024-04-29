KKR vs DC Live Streaming: Today's Match Time, Venue & Live Telecast Details

KKR vs DC of IPL 2024 Match Details: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is gearing up to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 today, Monday, 29 April. According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match is set to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Cricket fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch KKR play against DC in the upcoming match.

The KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST on 29 April. The last time these two teams faced each other, Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by 106 runs. Cricket fans are excited to watch the face-off today to see whether DC can win the match.