IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of Top Teams After MI vs RCB Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is going on in full swing. The latest match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru took place today, Thursday, 11 April 2024. According to the details available after the MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. The IPL points table 2024 is updated after the match and cricket fans can check the top teams. Rajasthan Royals is leading the table followed by KKR and LSG.

After the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match on Thursday, Mumbai Indians are placed at the seventh position and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at the ninth position. One should take a look at the updated IPL points table 2024 to know the total points. Cricket fans must note that the points table is changed after every match depending on the points gained by the winning team.