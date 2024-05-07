IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Team Standings After DC vs RR Match; Check Details

The Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 tournament is going on in full swing and fans are patiently waiting to know the winning team for this season. The IPL points table 2024 is changed after every match and the total points are updated. According to the latest official details on the schedule, the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match was played on Tuesday, 7 May. Delhi Capitals won against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. Rajasthan Royals is placed at the second position in the table and Delhi Capitals is placed at the fifth position.
The top teams on the IPL points table 2024 will enter the playoff round. The two teams will be selected for the final match of this season. One should note that the winning teams get two points after every match and climb the points table. The DC vs RR IPL match is over now.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Top Teams After DC vs RR Match
The Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 points table is led by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). You can take a look at the total points of all the teams after the latest match and stay informed.
Let's take a look at the updated IPL 2024 points table after the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match on Tuesday, 7 May:
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|16
|11
|8
|3
|0
|1.453
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|16
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0.476
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|12
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0.7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|12
|11
|6
|5
|0
|-0.065
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|12
|12
|6
|6
|0
|-0.316
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|12
|11
|6
|5
|0
|-0.371
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|8
|11
|4
|7
|0
|-0.049
|Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)
|8
|11
|4
|7
|0
|-0.187
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|8
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.212
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|8
|11
|4
|7
|0
|-1.32
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)