IPL 2024: Rutu’s ‘Raj’ in CSK Begins With a 6-Wicket Win Over RCB

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings ushered into a new era under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy with a six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the first match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Restricting Bengaluru to a total of 173/6, Chennai chased the target down in 18.4 overs, at the expense of only four wickets.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bengaluru had a flying start, with the onslaught being orchestrated by their skipper Faf du Plessis. Alongside Virat Kohli, who was playing his first match since January, the South African veteran built a 41-run opening stand.