'End Of An Era,' Fans Reacts as Dhoni Passes On CSK Captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2024 | Fans react as MS Dhoni passes on CSK's captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a significant announcement on Thursday, 21 March, revealing that the captaincy reins have been handed over to Ruturaj Gaikwad from the legendary MS Dhoni.

As the five-time IPL-winning skipper gracefully passes on the leadership mantle to Gaikwad, here's how fans on 'X' reacted:

Topics:  ms dhoni   IPL   Indian Premier League 

