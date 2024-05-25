IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Bowled Beautifully, It Was a Surprise – Pat Cummins

Despite scoring only 175 runs on what seemed to be a rather decent wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up on the victorious side in Qualifier 2 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In particular, Hyderabad’s bowlers were efficacious as the Pat Cummins-led team restricted a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to a score of 139/7, securing a 36-run triumph.

While Shahbaz Ahmed won the Player of the Match for his excellent figures of 4-0-23-2, the all-rounder received potent support from the other end, as Abhishek Sharma also picked up two wickets, conceding only 24 runs in his four-over spell.