IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Bowled Beautifully, It Was a Surprise – Pat Cummins

Despite scoring only 175 runs on what seemed to be a rather decent wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up on the victorious side in Qualifier 2 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In particular, Hyderabad’s bowlers were efficacious as the Pat Cummins-led team restricted a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to a score of 139/7, securing a 36-run triumph.
While Shahbaz Ahmed won the Player of the Match for his excellent figures of 4-0-23-2, the all-rounder received potent support from the other end, as Abhishek Sharma also picked up two wickets, conceding only 24 runs in his four-over spell.
Having bowled only three overs in the entire season prior to this match, Abhishek, who has garnered praise for his batting, got the crucial wicket of Rajasthan’s captain Sanju Samson in his first over. Then in his third over, he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer.
Speaking on the youngster’s bowling, Pat Cummins revealed he was surprised as he did not initially plan on using all of Abhishek’s four overs.
It was a surprise. I tried to stick one out of him with a couple of right-handers, there was a bit of grip. He bowled beautifully and those two (Abhishek Sharma & Shahbaz Ahmed) won it with their bowling in the middle-overs.Pat Cummins
On using Shahbaz Ahmed as the impact substitute, he added:
That was Daniel Vettori's choice. He was a left-arm orthodox spinner, so he likes his left-arm orthodox spinners.Pat Cummins
Ahead of the final against Kolkata Knight Riders, Cummins offered his gratitude to the entire SRH staff by dedicating the triumph to them.
The boys have been fantastic all season. There's a great vibe in the squad. The final was the goal and we have made it. This win is for the whole franchise. There are 60-70 of them who put their heart and soul into this. It is really gratifying. Hopefully, one more (win) left.Pat Cummins
