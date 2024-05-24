IPL 2024: Pitch Started Behaving Differently in Second Innings – Sanju Samson

Despite emerging as the prime contender to win the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the halfway point of the season, Rajasthan Royals’ campaign met its conclusion before the final. The Sanju Samson-led team suffered a 36-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (24 May).

Bowling first, Rajasthan did a commendable job of restricting Hyderabad’s intimidating batting unit, which has broken records aplenty this season, to a score of 175/9. However, their batters could not chase the total down, accumulating only 139 runs in response.