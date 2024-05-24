IPL 2024: Pitch Started Behaving Differently in Second Innings – Sanju Samson

Despite emerging as the prime contender to win the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the halfway point of the season, Rajasthan Royals’ campaign met its conclusion before the final. The Sanju Samson-led team suffered a 36-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (24 May).
Bowling first, Rajasthan did a commendable job of restricting Hyderabad’s intimidating batting unit, which has broken records aplenty this season, to a score of 175/9. However, their batters could not chase the total down, accumulating only 139 runs in response.
While Samson credited Hyderabad’s spinners for their performance, he stated that the wicket behaved differently in the second innings.
This was a big game. I am proud of our bowlers, but we were short in the middle overs. Their use of spin against our right-handed batsmen was good, we lost the game against spin in the middle-overs. When the ball was turning, we could've used sweep or used our feet, but they bowled well. The wicket started behaving differently in the second innings. The ball started turning a bit and they used that advantage really well.Sanju Samson
Albeit Rajasthan Royals have not won the trophy since becoming the inaugural champions, they came agonizingly close on two occasions since the 2022 mega auction. Speaking on the team’s project, Samson said:
We have had some brilliant games, not only this season but for the last three seasons. We have had a great project as a franchise, we have produced some great talent for the country. Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel – they are exciting not only for Rajasthan Royals but for the India team too.Sanju Samson
On being asked about which team he considers to be the favourite in the final, between Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, Samson replied:
I think this condition suits both the finalists. SRH batsmen are very interesting, they can definitely take the game away. KKR are also very confident, which makes them look very exciting. I am expecting a great final because that's what IPL has been giving us last 15-16 years.Sanju Samson
