IPL 2024, Qualifier 2: Spinners Bamboozle RR, SRH to Meet KKR in Final

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, 24 May.

Chasing a target of 176 runs, the Sanju Samson led side could only muster 139/7 at the end of 20 overs.