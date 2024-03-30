IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Stars With 3 Wickets as LSG Beat PBKS By 21 Runs

In the first innings, Krunal Pandya's late fire of 43 in 22 deliveries after Quinton de Kock's 54 and Nicholas Pooran 42, guided the Super Giants to 199 for 8 in 20 overs.

Electing to bat first, LSG had a good start as both the opener KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock added 35 runs on the board in the first four overs. Rahul, who played as an impact sub rather than captaining the side, fell prey to Arshdeep Singh after banging a six and a boundary in his over.

Devdutt Padikkal playing his second match for LSG got out to Sam Curran on nine runs pulling the length ball straight into the hands of captain Shikhar Dhawan. However, de Kock on the other hand continued playing his attacking short down the ground with Marcus Stoinis joining him at number four. LSG finished their powerplay with 54 runs on the board losing two wickets.