IPL 2023: Raining Sixes at Chinnaswamy Stadium as Chennai Super Kings Post 226/6

Chennai Super Kings’ batting department had a field day in the 24th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After being asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bangalore, the four-time champions scored 226/6 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While the scoreline portrays a different story altogether, Chennai did not have a flying start with the bat. Instead, it was quite the opposite, with Mohammed Siraj getting the better of an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad in only the third over of the match.