IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Disappointed With CSK Batters After Losing Out to RR

"If the wicket is slow, if it's stopping and turning, then I can understand, but with the set batsman and the new batsman going in, I don't think it was that difficult. So I think the ownership needs to come from the batsmen," he added.

Asked about his batting strategy in the death overs, Dhoni said that he waits for the bowler to commit the mistake and backs his strength.

"You see the field, see the bowler and what the bowler is trying to do, after that just stand still and wait for them to commit the mistake, if they bowl in good areas then good luck to them. I would wait for it and that is something which has worked for me, you need to back your strength and my strength is to hit straight," the CSK skipper said.