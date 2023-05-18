IPL 2023 Points Table: RCB Move Up to Fourth After 8 Wicket Win Over Hyderabad

With the win, Royal Challengers Bangalore have now advanced to the fourth position in the IPL 2023 points table with 14 points in the bag.

Gujarat Titans, being the only team to have qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs so far, continue to dominate the table with 18 points.

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are one win away to book their berth in the playoffs as they occupy the second and third spots respectively with 15 points each.

Mumbai Indians have now moved down to the fifth position after RCB’s victory while Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings occupy sixth, seventh and eighth spots respectively with 12 points each.

Among the teams already out of the running for a playoffs berth, Delhi Capitals have 10 points in the bag and occupy the ninth position while Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to maintain the last position after the defeat on Thursday.