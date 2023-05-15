IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Become 1st Team to Qualify for Playoffs, SRH Out

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked out of IPL 2023 playoffs race as they lost to Gujarat Titans on Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. A target of 189 runs was posted by Gujarat which Hyderabad failed to chase as they could only score 154/9.

With the 34-run victory, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans become the first team to qualify for the playoffs while the defeat means Hyderabad are out of the race for the playoffs as they have only 8 points, with two matches to go.