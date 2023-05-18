IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After DC Beat PBKS

Although only six matches are yet to be played in the IPL 2023 league phase, seven teams still remain in the hunt for a place in the playoffs. The points table took another stride towards clarity as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings on Wednesday, 17 May, albeit, there is no dearth of permutations at this stage.
Let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams, following the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match:
1. Gujarat Titans
Already through to Qualifier 1.
2. Chennai Super Kings
Remaining Fixture: Delhi Capitals (20 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Guaranteed playoffs berth; will also result in a Qualifier 1 place if Lucknow Super Giants don't beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a huge margin.
If they lose – Royal Challengers Bangalore must lose one of their remaining two matches, or alternatively, either Mumbai Indians or LSG must lose their last match.
3. Lucknow Super Giants
Remaining Fixture: Kolkata Knight Riders (20 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Top 4 guaranteed, whilst they could also feature in Qualifier 1.
If they lose – Either Mumbai must lose their last match, or Bangalore must lose one of their last two games.
4. Mumbai Indians
Remaining Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad (21 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Either Chennai or Lucknow will have to lose their last match, or alternatively; Bangalore must lose one of their remaining two fixtures. In the second scenario, there will be a net run rate (NRR) battle.
If they lose – Bangalore must lose both of their remaining matches, Lucknow must beat Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab must beat Rajasthan Royals by a slender margin.
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore
Remaining Fixtures: Sunrisers Hyderabad (18 May), Gujarat Titans (21 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win both – Top 4 will be almost secured, unless both Lucknow and Chennai win their last game, and Mumbai beat Hyderabad by an enormous margin.
If they win one – Mumbai must lose to Hyderabad, and Punjab must beat Rajasthan by a narrow margin. Kolkata, ideally, must lose to Lucknow, but if they win, it should not be a gigantic victory.
If they lose both – Elimination.
6. Rajasthan Royals
Remaining Fixture: Punjab Kings (19 May)
Qualification Scenario
Must-win game for Rajasthan. Even then, Mumbai must lose to Hyderabad, Bangalore must lose one match, and Kolkata must not win by a big margin.
7. Kolkata Knight Riders
Remaining Fixture: Lucknow Super Giants (20 May)
Qualification Scenario
Must beat LSG by a massive margin. In case that happens – Mumbai must lose to Hyderabad, RCB must lose at least one game by a huge margin, and Punjab must beat Rajasthan by a slender margin.
8. Punjab Kings
Remaining Fixture: Rajasthan Royals (19 May)
If they win – Mumbai and Kolkata must lose their last match, and Bangalore must lose one of their last two games. It will then trigger a three-pronged NRR fight.
If they lose – Elimination.
9, 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad & Delhi Capitals
Already eliminated. Better luck next time!
