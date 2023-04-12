IPL 2023: Jadeja Wishes Dhoni Good Luck Ahead of His 200th Match as CSK Captain

Ravindra Jadeja’s Plan For Chepauk Wicket

Reflecting on the Chepauk wicket, Jadeja said the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was not like the usual Chepauk wicket and the bowler had to adjust according to the situation.

"If you are playing in Chennai, you have to bowl according to the wicket. In Chennai, the wickets are favouring spinners, so I don't think we can try too many different things. We can just stick to the basic line and length. It also depends on the field we are bowling with.

Last game we played here, the wicket was very good. Both teams scored 200 plus. It was not like a typical Chennai wicket. So, I think this wicket will also play the same. It might be on the slower side, but it is what it is. You have to adjust according to the wicket," Jadeja said.