The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dhoni's Chennai Cruise to Victory Over Mumbai

MS Dhoni had won the toss and elected to chase and Rohit Sharma made a solid start, hitting a few boundaries to start Mumbai's innings before Tushar Deshpande got his wicket in the fourth over, on a 13-ball 21. Ravindra Jadeja and Mitch Santner then picked up the next 5 Mumbai wickets as the home team posted 157/8.

Chennai’s chase didn’t have the most auspicious of starts as Devon Conway lost his wicket to Jason Behrendorff in the first over and then, in walked Ajinkya Rahane who got a chance to play after Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali were both ruled out of the game. The new Chennai recruit ended up playing one of the most entertaining knocks of the season so far, smashing 3 sixes and 7 boundaries in his 27-ball 61. Ruturaj Gaikwad carried his bat to score 40 as Chennai won with 11 balls to spare.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Domino's.