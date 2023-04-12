CSK vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?
CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match 17 will be played today at 7:30 pm IST.
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play against each other on 12 April 2023 in the 17th match of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings lead by MS Dhoni are currently at position 5 in the IPL 2023 Points table with 4 points after winning back to back matches against the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant so far in the tournament and are at position 2 in the points table with 4 points.
Ruturaj Gaikwad from CSK is presently at spot 3 in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard while as Yuzvendra Chahal from RR is at position 2 in the Purple Cap leaderboard with 8 wickets in 3 matches.
Let us read about the CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast details below.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match: Date and Time
The IPL 2023 Match 17 between CSK and RR will be played today on Wednesday, 12 April 2023. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match 17: Venue
The The IPL 2023 Match 17 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details
The CSK vs RR Match 17 will be live streamed free today on the Jio Cinema App and website.
CSK vs RR IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match 17 will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
