IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj Reports Corrupt Approach Asking for Information on RCB
IPL 2023: Every IPL franchise has a designated Anti-Corruption Unit official staying with the team.
Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler, Mohammed Siraj has reported a ‘corrupt’ approach from an individual to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to a report in PTI. Siraj, who is currently competing in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, received a call from a person who demanded ‘inside information’ about his team.
According to the report, Siraj was not approached by a bookie, but a driver from hometown, Hyderabad, who had incurred huge losses. The player immediately reported the issue to ACU, and the driver has since been caught by law enforcement officials.
“It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information. Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited,” a BCCI source informed PTI.
Notably, all ten teams participating in the competition have a dedicated ACU official staying and travelling with them, ensuring that no player is involved in any unlawful activity. Moreover, players are also required to inform ACU about any illegal approach, failing which will lead to suspension.
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was suspended on this ground back in 2021. Previously, Rajasthan Royals' bowling trio – S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan, alongside former Chennai Super Kings team principal, Gurunath Meiyappan, were found guilty of being involved in spot fixing.
As for his performance on the field, Siraj is having a decent season for the Royal Challengers. He has picked up at least one wicket in all of the five matches he has played so far, with his total tally reading eight.
