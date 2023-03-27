BCCI’s Central Contracts Reflect Current Reality of Indian Cricket

The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) was about to conclude, when suddenly at around 10:27pm on Sunday, 26 March, an email popped up in the inbox.

If you have been following Indian cricket for the past four years, this is very much par for the course. Emails from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) land up after 10pm, because the media laps it up whatever time it lands in their inbox.

The mandarins of the BCCI must have been really tied up, as always, watching the finale of the WPL, that they decided to put out the information so late on a Sunday night. After all, everyone else had nothing much to do.