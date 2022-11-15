ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants released two mega-money signings in Jason Holder and Manish Pandey.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad After IPL Retentions
i

Lucknow Super Giants, who reached the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their inaugural season, have retained 15 players from their maiden squad ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction.

They have let go of seven players, among which there are a few notable names. West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder and Indian batter Manish Pandey, both of whom were mega-money signings, have been released. Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera and Evin Lewis are the other overseas players who have been released by the KL Rahul-led side.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Full Squad After Retention Deadline

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Full Squad After Retention Deadline

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad

  1. KL Rahul

  2. Ayush Badoni

  3. Karan Sharma

  4. Manan Vohra

  5. Quinton de Kock

  6. Deepak Hooda

  7. Marcus Stoinis

  8. Krishnappa Gowtham

  9. Kyle Mayers

  10. Avesh Khan

  11. Mohsin Khan

  12. Krunal Pandya

  13. Ravi Bishnoi

  14. Mark Wood

  15. Mayank Yadav

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×