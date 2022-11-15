IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Lucknow Super Giants, who reached the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in their inaugural season, have retained 15 players from their maiden squad ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction.

They have let go of seven players, among which there are a few notable names. West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder and Indian batter Manish Pandey, both of whom were mega-money signings, have been released. Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera and Evin Lewis are the other overseas players who have been released by the KL Rahul-led side.