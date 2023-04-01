IPL 2023: Floodlight Failure in Mohali as Start of KKR’s Innings Gets Delayed
IPL 2023: A technical issue with the floodlights resulted in a delayed start of the second innings.
The second match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, contested between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, was delayed midway owing to a floodlight failure in Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Cricket Stadium.
The incident occurred when Kolkata were supposed to start their chase, after Punjab Kings posted a target of 192 runs. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side had already, entered the ground to defend their total, whilst the Knights' openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mandeep Singh were also stationed at the crease.
However, a technical issue with the floodlights resulted in a delayed start of the second innings. The players waited on the sidelines for approximately 15 minutes before the problem was solved.
Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl first in their first outing of IPL season 16 at Mohali. Thanks to some fierce knocks by Punjab’s batters, which included a half-century by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the team managed to score 191 runs and presented a respectable target to the opposition.
